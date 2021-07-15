1st child tax credit payments go out to millions Thursday; Biden to speak about it

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Thursday to mark the day that millions of families in the U.S. will get their first monthly child tax credit relief payment.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to speak at the White House event that’s expected to start at about 11:45 ET.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said Thursday that roughly $15 billion was paid to families that include nearly 60 million eligible children in the first monthly payment of the expanded and newly-advanceable child tax credit.

Eligible families received a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child age 6 to 17.

The American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 stimulus package passed by Congress in March, expanded the child tax credit for 2021 to get more help to more families.

The credit increased from $2,000 per child in 2020 to $3,600 for each child under age 6. For each child ages 6 to 16, it’s increased from $2,000 to $3,000. It also makes 17-year-olds eligible for the $3,000 credit.

The IRS says it’s sending out half of the 2021 child tax credit in monthly payments this year to get money to families sooner.

Experts have projected the American Rescue Plan will lift more than 5 million children out of poverty this year, cutting child poverty by more than half, according to the Treasury Department. Officials say the expanded child tax credit is the largest contributor to the reduction.

Taxpayers generally don’t need to take any action to receive payments if they filed an income tax return in either 2019 or 2020 and claimed an eligible child, or who signed up to get an economic impact payment and claimed an eligible child last year, according to the Treasury Department.

Officials say roughly 86% of the families who received payments on Thursday did so by direct deposit, and the remainder will receive checks in the mail. And these payments will continue to be made on the 15th of each month, unless the 15th falls on a weekend or holiday, in which case the payment will be made the preceding business day.

For additional information on how you can access the child tax credit, click here.