$2.8 million raised for family who lost mom in Georgia shooting

After last week’s deadly shootings that killed eight people at three Atlanta-area spas, an online fundraiser has garnered more than 73,000 donors and $2.8 million in contributions for the one of the victims' families.

The fundraiser was organized by Randy Park, son of Hyun Jung Grant who was among the eight victims. Park said he and his brother needed funds for basic living expenses, such as food and bills.

“She was a single mother who dedicated her whole life to providing for my brother and I. It is only my brother and I in the United States,” Park wrote. “The rest of my family is in South Korea and are unable to come. She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today.”

Six of the eight victims of last week’s shooting were Asian Americans, a community that has seen an increase in threats and violence targeted toward them in recent years. Following last week’s shootings, rallies were held throughout the US in solidarity with the Asian American community.

“Losing her has put a new lens on my eyes on the amount of hate that exists in our world,” Park wrote. “As much as I want to grieve and process the reality that she is gone, I have a younger brother to take care of and matters to resolve as a result of this tragedy.”

As the fundraiser grew into the millions, Park responded with gratitude for those who contributed.

“I can't help but feel selfish for all the attention this has garnered. Thank you everyone so much. This doesn't represent even a fragment of how I feel. My mother can rest easy knowing I have the support of the world with me,” he wrote.