2 law enforcement officers killed in Tennessee helicopter crash

Officials in Tennessee say two law enforcement officers were killed Tuesday when their helicopter crashed into a wooded area after hitting a power line.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said a Marion County deputy and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper were onboard the Bell 206 helicopter when it struck powerlines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, around 4 p.m., the Associated Press reported.

During a press conference, Tennessee Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said it was "a tough day for us," ABC News reported.

Plotzer did not release the names of the officers who died, the news outlets reported.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, with NTSB leading the investigation, the FAA said in its statement, the news outlets reported.