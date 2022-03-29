Watch
2 people, dog rescued from river as storm douses California

People watch from a bridge as a Los Angeles Fire Department rescue crew try to rescue a dog from the LA river in the Studio City section of Los Angeles on Monday, March 28, 2022. Two people and a dog were rescued from a rain-swollen Southern California river Monday as a vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through the state, bringing heavy showers and snow. A helicopter rescue crew pulled the dog's owner, a woman, from the rushing Los Angeles River, in the San Fernando Valley, around 2:40 p.m. But the dog slipped away and continued for more than an hour down the river, which runs through an inaccessible channel with high concrete walls for several miles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people and a dog were rescued from the rain-swollen Los Angeles River as a vigorous late-season storm moved through California.

The ordeal started when a woman and her dog were spotted in the river in Van Nuys Monday.

Firefighters were able to get the woman out safely, but the dog proved much more difficult.

It actually bit two rescuers as they tried to pull it to safety.

Bystanders joined the effort and dangled ropes for the dog to grab onto.

When that didn't work, a man jumped in and grabbed the scared animal. However, he lost his grip and firefighters had to rescue him.

After about two hours, first responders managed to rescue the dog.

Monday's weather system marks a turnabout from an extremely dry winter that has spurred calls for water conservation in the drought-stricken state.

The storm hit the San Francisco Bay region late Sunday and spread east and south.

Advisories are issued for the Sierra Nevada, where 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected at elevations above 6,000 feet.

