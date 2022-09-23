World's best airlines 2022 named at Skytrax World Airline Awards

The airline industry has faced challenges recently, which is not surprising to most. Airline industry leaders quickly battled to regain their footing as lockdowns lifted, but a busy summer season this past year was filled with unprecedented cancellations and delays.

Still, the industry has recognized some standout global stars that've managed to push their way to the top despite the turbulence.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 in London recognized those global airline names that have kept customers as happy as possible through the rough flights.

Delta came out as the best leading airline in the United States and won six region-specific award categories, CNN Travel reported.

While this year's winner for best airline worldwide might be one that not many in the U.S. have flown, it's known as a standout star for avid international travelers.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways group chief executive, thanks his "incredible employees" after the airline took the number one spot. As CNN Travel reported, just two months ago, the airline won number one on AirlineRatings.com's global rankings.

Al Baker said, "to win these awards in the same year that we celebrate our 25th anniversary is even more rewarding."

Qatar's number one spot was followed by Singapore Airlines at number two, Emirates at number three, Qantas Airways at number five, Turkish Airlines at number seven, Air France at number eight, and Virgin Airways at number 19.

Singapore won for best cabin staff, ANA All Nippon Airways won for the world's best airline cabin cleanliness, Ryanair won for the best low-cost airline in Europe, and Scoot won for the best long-haul low-cost airline.

Skytrax is a UK-based airline and airport review and rankings site.

2022's ceremony was the first time the Skytrax World Airline Awards have been held in person since 2019.