3 dead including a child in a shooting inside a Florida grocery store

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three people, including a child, were killed in a shooting Thursday that occurred inside a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

Deputies told Scripps station WPTV, the shooting at the store at the corner of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard happened just after 11:30 a.m. ET.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a man, a woman and a child dead of gunshot wounds upon arrival at the store.

The department says that the scene is not active and that the shooter was one of the deceased people in the store.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said the deceased child is a toddler.

"This one is hard. You don't like to hear about these things in your district. You don't like to hear about them anywhere in the country," McKinlay said, according to WPTV.

This story is breaking and will be updated.