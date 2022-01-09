19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire

Nineteen people, including 9 children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city’s fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory.

A senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the total death toll Sunday to The Associated Press, while a city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead.

Dozens of people were injured in the Bronx fire, and at least 13 people were still in critical condition.

Fire officials said 200 firefighters were on the fire scene in the Bronx at the Twin Park apartments.

According to ABC News, the victims were located on the upper floors.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.