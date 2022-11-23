Watch Now
4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school

Posted at 2:53 PM, Nov 23, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania said four students were injured Wednesday from an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school was let out early for the day.

City police said two 15-year-old girls and two 16-year-old boys were shot around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, one girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, while the other female victim was shot in the shoulder. One of the male victims suffered a graze wound to the face and a gunshot wound to the hand. The other male victim was shot in the leg.

All were in stable condition and receiving hospital treatment.

The shooting occurred about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia.

Police have not made any arrests, nor has a weapon been recovered.

It occurred shortly after the school was let out early for parent-teacher conferences.

The district’s deputy chief of communications, Monique Braxton, told the Associated Press she was told by the district's Office of School Safety that the victims were at a corner store when the shooting happened.

Braxton added that they aren't sure if the students were targeted.

