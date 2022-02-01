Watch
NewsNational

4-year-old dies after shooting himself in backseat of car

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 6:26 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 18:26:09-05

A 4-year-old boy in Louisiana died after shooting himself, authorities said.

The child was reportedly in the backseat of a car with two siblings when the gun went off. Authorities believe the boy found the gun under the seat.

According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the boy's mother and another adult were in the front seat smoking marijuana.

The Associated Press reports that the gun belonged to the child's father.

No one has been arrested, but an investigation is ongoing.

"I don't think it was appropriate to make an arrest at this point," Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said. "They just lost a child, and it was certainly wasn't intentional, by any means."

The sheriff cautioned people about leaving guns inside vehicles.

“These types of deaths can certainly be prevented,” he said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website