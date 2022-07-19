5 people shot inside Washington state Walmart amid altercation

Authorities in Washington state say five people were wounded in a shooting inside a Walmart in Mount Vernon.

The Seattle Times reported that police believe the shooting occurred after two groups of men got into an altercation inside the store around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Those who were shot included a 72-year-old customer and a 24-year-old employee, the Associated Press reported.

The outlets reported that three 19-year-old men who were part of the altercation were also shot.

According to police, the news outlets reported three victims were taken to a hospital by emergency workers, and two victims were taken by private vehicles.

The news outlets reported that the victims' conditions were unknown.

Police have not made any arrests, the news outlets reported.