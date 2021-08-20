6 Kentucky football players plead not guilty to burglary charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Six University of Kentucky football players pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree burglary charges stemming from a March incident at a private residence.

Attorneys for Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale, and Joel Williams all entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients.

Each of the six players is charged with burglary. Tisdale faces a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly pulling a handgun during the altercation and pointed it at a person who lived in the home.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette District Court, the crime happened on March 7, 2021, at a residence on Forest Park Drive in Lexington.

The Associated Press reported that three individuals entered the private party uninvited and were asked to leave.

Upset, the group threatened to come back, and a short time later, the group came back with more people.

On Friday, Fayette County District Judge Joseph Bouvier ordered the players to stay away from the alleged victims and the residence where the incident took place.

Staff at WLEX first reported this story.