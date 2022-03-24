7 young children rushed to hospital after apparently taking sleeping pills

HOPEWELL, Va. (WTVR) — Seven children, under the age of eight, were rushed to the hospital and treated for an overdose on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the home in Hopewell, Virginia and found four children— ages one, two, three and four— unresponsive.

Three more children were found in a different part of the apartment. Authorities said they were awake, but lethargic.

Investigators believe that a seven-year-old child gave the children his sleeping pills.

"They were left unsupervised for a short period of time and one of the kids that have prescription medication got into it and shared with the other children here," said Lt. Cheyenne Casale.

Investigators said the pill bottle found didn't have a label on it. However, after questioning the seven-year-old and consulting with doctors, they were able to determine that sleeping pills are the focal point.

All seven children were taken to John Randolph Hospital. Since then, the two youngest children were transported to another hospital in serious condition.

"I don't know the details of their treatment but some are being transported to other hospitals for further treatment," Casale said.

The adult who was supervising the children left to go to a corner store and returned to find the children in the condition they were in. That adult then called 911, according to police.

Hopewell Police are in the early stages of what could be a complicated and lengthy investigation.

"Find out who are we going to hold accountable and get these kids in a safe environment, that's our number one goal," Casale said.

Child Protective Services are also involved.

This story was originally reported by Jon Burkett on wtvr.com.