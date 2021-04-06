Aaron Rodgers gets trolled by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant question while guest hosting

Aaron Rodgers is filling in this week as guest host on the game show “Jeopardy!” and Monday night got asked the question most Green Bay Packers fans are dying to ask him.

It came during Final Jeopardy, and two-day champion Scott Shewfeld was a distant second place to challenger Brandon Deutsch. Unable to catch up, rather than going for a Hail Mary, Shewfeld’s answer went right up the middle.

Remember, Jeopardy answers must be in the form of a question.

“Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

Shewfeld was referencing the Packers’ playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game. Green Bay was trailing by eight points in the fourth quarter and decided to go for a field goal. They never got the ball back and Green Bay lost the game 31-26.

Tampa Bay went on to become the Super Bowl champs.

The Packers quarterback laughed it off, along with plenty of laughs from the audience, saying “That’s a really good question, Scott. Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game it is incorrect.”

At the time it happened, Rodgers didn’t have a lot more to say to reporters. In a post-game virtual press conference , Rodgers focused on the end of the season and what may lie ahead.

"[There are] a lot of guys' futures that are uncertain," Rodgers said, " myself included . That's what's sad about it most ... getting this far.”



Rodgers is no stranger to the Jeopardy! set. In 2015, he participated as a celebrity contestant and won his match against astronaut and current congressman Mark Kelly and Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary.

The quarterback is one of several guest hosts filling in on Jeopardy! since long-time host Alex Trebek died last year.