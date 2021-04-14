ABC News names Kimberly Godwin its new president

ABC News has named Kimberly Godwin its next president, making her the first Black woman to lead a major broadcast news division.

According to Deadline, Godwin is leaving CBS News, where she is the executive vice president of news and will take over her new role at ABC News in May.

"Throughout Kim's career in global news organizations and local newsrooms, she has distinguished herself as a fierce advocate for excellence, collaboration, inclusion and the vital role of accurate and transparent news reporting," Peter Rice, the chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, said in a statement to Deadline.

As president, Godwin will oversee "World News Tonight,” "Good Morning America," newsgathering operations, and digital ventures, The Los Angeles Times published.

In a statement, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University President Larry Robinson said they were "immensely proud of her accomplishment."

"Her hard work and excellence have carried her to the pinnacle of her profession as president of ABC News," Robinson said. "This reinforces what we always tell our students: You can get anywhere from FAMU. ABC News will be in good hands."

The New York Times reported that Godwin would replace James Goldston, who announced on Jan. 28 that he was stepping down.

News of Godwin's impending post was first reported by NBC News last week.