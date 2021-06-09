Watch
Air Force base in San Antonio on lockdown amid reports of shooter

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - A pedestrian passes the main gate at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Lackland Air Force Base
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 14:29:43-04

A San Antonio Air Force base is on lockdown for an "active shooter warning."

According to the Associated Press, no immediate reports of injuries were reported.

Joint Base San Antonio issued the alert on Twitter informing all personnel of Lackland Air Force Base to go into lockdown.

According to the AP, Joint Base San Antonio spokesperson said they could not immediately provide any information, but a statement was being prepared by officials.

The AP reported that police in San Antonio were "assisting" in the situation but questions were being referred to the base.

