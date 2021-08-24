Airbnb offering free housing to Afghan refugees

Airbnb launched an effort Tuesday to house 20,000 Afghan refugees.

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, tweeted that company will house refugees across the globe for free.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up,” Chesky said in a tweet.

Chesky added that he hopes the effort will inspire other business leaders to help Afghan refugees.

Airbnb said the cost is being funded through contributions to its nonprofit organization, Airbnb.org, which helps provide temporary housing to people in crisis.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from Afghanistan ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to leave the country.