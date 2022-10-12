Airlines adding more flights in preparation for summer 2023

After a summer of delays and cancellations at airports across the globe, United is already preparing for the summer of 2023.

To deal with the "historic" demand for travel to Europe, United said it's adding three new flights. The airline will provide service to Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden; and Dubai, UAE.

"In total, United will fly to 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East next summer, more destinations than all other U.S. airlines combined," the airlines said in a statement.

United is not the only carrier to begin planning for 2023. CNBC reports that Delta Air Lines will increase its trans-Atlantic capacity by 8% from 2022.

Understaffing at European airports produced misery for travelers this summer, including hours-long lines at airports from London to Amsterdam.

United said it's working closely with European airports to ensure they can handle their passengers and new flights.