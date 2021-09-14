Amazon bringing palm-swiping tech to Colorado concert venue

Amazon is set to bring its palm-swiping technology to Colorado's famous concert venue Red Rocks Amphitheater.

According to the Associated Press, this marks the first time the technology, known as Amazon One, will be used outside the company's stores, which consumers use to pay for things by simply swiping their palms.

Beginning Tuesday, concertgoers can hover their hand over a device to sign up for a ticketing account.

According to the AP, you won't need an Amazon account to use the technology.

A separate lane at the famed concert venue will be set up to get their palms scanned.