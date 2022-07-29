Analysis: 43 clinics stop performing abortions since SCOTUS ruling

Forty-three clinics across the United States are no longer performing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, according to a new analysis from the Guttmacher Institute.

The analysis reported that seven states no longer have any clinics performing abortions. The Guttmacher Institute said Texas previously had 23 clinics performing abortions. That number is now zero. Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota also no longer have any clinics performing abortions.

The Guttmacher Institute said that these seven states reported over 80,000 abortions being performed in 2020.

Four states that outlaw abortions after six weeks continue to have clinics performing abortions. The number of clinics performing abortions in Ohio and South Carolina is unchanged. Since the ruling, Georgia has one fewer clinic while Tennessee has gone from seven to three clinics performing abortions.

The Guttmacher Institute expects the number of clinics no longer performing abortions to grow as court battles continue over the right to access an abortion.