Arizona city changes name to celebrate Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour kickoff

GLENDALE (SWIFT CITY), AZ — Swifties will be headed to Taylor’s version of Glendale, Arizona, to celebrate her newest concert tour this week.

City officials announced Monday that they would be temporarily changing the name of the city to Swift City in honor of Taylor Swift.

The 12-time Grammy award-winning music icon will kick off her ‘Eras’ tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17 and 18.

JUST IN - Glendale Mayor temporarily renames the city “Swift City” in honor of @taylorswift13 kicking off her Eras Tour March 17th and 18th at State Farm Stadium @abc15 pic.twitter.com/F0aUl9vu4k — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) March 13, 2023

"We want people to know Glendale, Arizona, we are the sports and entertainment district not just in the valley but in the State of Arizona," explains Glendale Mayor Jerry Weirers.

"I couldn't be more proud to be the mayor of the city that's done such an incredible job - if you look at 10 years ago and then look at today, it's almost a tale of two different cities with the same name," Weirers added.

The City of Glendale said they're expecting potentially 70,000 people each day to cram into State Farm Stadium for the concerts, which would be similar Super Bowl Sunday's attendance.

Even if you’re not going to one of the highly anticipated shows, Swift’s imprint will be apparent throughout the city.

Glendale officials say freeway billboards will be lit up with festive messages and Westgate Entertainment District businesses will be offering themed menus and fun to celebrate.

"A lot of bars and restaurants in our area will be offering Taylor Swift-themed menu items," explains Jessica Mensch, a self-professed "Swiftie" who works for the City of Glendale. "The Lola will have themed cocktails. Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing bar will have specials for Swifties, so it's not just a party in the stadium -- it's a party throughout our entire sports and entertainment district."

And the City of Glendale isn't done yet for major events as the state's largest hotel opens here later this year and the Final Four is visiting in 2024.

"I think as we keep adding things on and making people understand that the thought people had of being a Hickville 40 years ago, we're not," said Weirers. "We're not. And I would put up anything we have in Glendale against any other city in the state and a lot of other states."

This article was written by Scripps News Phoenix.