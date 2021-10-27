Watch
Australian soccer player comes out as gay

Brendon Thorne/AP
Josh Cavallo of the Adelaide United controls the ball during an A-League match between Sydney FC and Adelaide United in Sydney, on April 18, 2021. Cavallo came out in a series of social media posts and made comments about his experience in a video released Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, by his A-League club. Cavallo says he's the first active male player in the A-League to come out as gay. (Brendon Thorne/AAP Image via AP)
Josh Cavallo
Josh Cavallo, a professional soccer player in Australia, came out as gay in an emotional video.

"I'm tired (of) trying to perform at the best of your ability and to live this double-life," Cavallo said in a video posted on Adelaide United's Instagram account. "It's exhausting, it's something that I don't want anyone to experience."

Cavallo is the first openly gay player in Australia's top-tier soccer league.

He said coming out "has been incredible" and made him wonder why he kept the secret for so long.

Cavallo said fans, coaches and teammates have all been supportive.

"All I want to do is play football and be treated equally," he said.

The soccer star said he hopes his announcement encourages others to be true to themselves.

