Bad Bunny tops Spotify's list of most-streamed artists in the world

Bad Bunny beat out Taylor Swift and Drake to be named Spotify's most-streamed artist in the world on its 2022 Wrapped list.

The U.S. had the same top three artists but in a different order. Drake was No. 1, followed by Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny.

Spotify says Bad Bunny has held the top spot globally since 2020, a feat never accomplished before.

Bad Bunny also had the most-streamed album and the fifth-most streamed song, “Tití Me Preguntó."

The most-streamed song was "As It Was" by Harry Styles. It was followed by “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals.

Joe Rogan is the top podcaster on Spotify. "The Joe Rogan Experience" was named the most popular podcast. Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast, which launched this year exclusively on Spotify, did not make the top five list.