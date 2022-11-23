Balenciaga apologizes for ad featuring children holding racy teddy bears

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga is apologizing for an advertising campaign on its Instagram page.

The images, which have been removed, featured children holding teddy bears that were adorned with bondage gear.

The advertisements were met with immediate backlash on social media from people claiming the brand was sexualizing children.

In a statement obtained by CNN, Balenciaga said their plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign.

The photographer told CNN that he had nothing to do with the theme of the photoshoot, claiming he was just there to take the photos the company hired him to take.

"As usual, the direction of the campaign and of the shooting are not on the hands of the photographer," he said.

In a statement on Instagram, Balenciaga said it is "taking legal action against the parties creating the set and including the unapproved items."