Bank of America customers report issues accessing online banking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many Bank of America customers are reporting issues with accessing their accounts on the bank’s website Friday.

The Charlotte-based bank has acknowledged the problem in a statement on its website, saying it’s working to find a solution.

“Some customers may be unable to access Online Banking at this time. Your accounts continue to be secure. We are actively working to make our site available again to all of our customers as soon as possible,” wrote the bank in a notice.

Downdector shows there was a large spike in reported problems with the bank starting at about 10 a.m. ET Friday, though the number of issues appeared to be trending downward.

The most reported problems for Bank of America customers included mobile banking, online banking, and mobile logins, according to the Downdector website.

The banking problems come on the first of the month, when many need to access funds to pay rent and other expenses.