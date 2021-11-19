Basketball announcer Dick Vitale returning to work while undergoing cancer treatment

College basketball announcer Dick Vitale says his doctor is allowing him to return to work while undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

“My family and I are absolutely jumping with joy,” Vitale said on ESPN Front Row.

ESPN says Vitale will start his 43rd season with the network by calling the game featuring No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA on Nov. 23.

“Knowing I’ll be courtside with all my buddies and calling Number 1 versus 2, this is the best medicine I could ask for," Vitale said. "To all of you, I simply say ‘thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers and messages, phone calls and texts."

Vitale said he recently started a treatment plan that consists of six months of chemotherapy.

This has been been a challenging year for Vitale. Months before doctors diagnosed him with lymphoma, he underwent surgeries to remove melanoma.