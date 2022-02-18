Bat falcon spotted in U.S. for the first time

ALAMO, Tex. — A bat falcon was spotted in the U.S. for the first time in recorded history.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the bird typically lives in Mexico, Trinidad and Central America.

But it was seen in late December near the Texas-Mexico border at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.

It was spotted again on February 9.

The refuge believes the one seen in Texas is likely a young bird, “because of its “buff-(cinnamon) throat and (chest) bars.”

The thickness of its beak tells wildlife experts it is a male.

