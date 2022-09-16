Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing "lower-producing" stores to following a decline in sales.

The company released a list Thursday of more than 50 stores it will close in 2022.

The closures include stores in 20 different states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Ohio and Texas.

Bed Bath & Beyond is reducing its workforce by about 20% as it tries to turn things around.

The retailer reported a 26% drop in sales compared to the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.

In an effort to improve sales, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will change its merchandising and inventory strategy. That strategy, the retailer says, will be rooted in national brands.

