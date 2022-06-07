Watch
'Bewitched' statue in Salem vandalized with red paint

Daniel Fury/AP
This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red paint, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Salem, Mass. Witnesses called police Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, police said. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon. (Daniel Fury/Black Cat Tours via AP)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 17:09:24-04

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — In the wiggle of a nose, a man covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts, with red paint.

Police say witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, which was erected in 2005.

The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery, as Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom, sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.

An officer in the area spotted a man fitting the description of the vandal. After a brief chase, the man was arrested.

He faces charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He was held on $500 bail. The motive for the vandalism is unclear.

The statue has been cleaned.

