'Bewitched' statue in Salem vandalized with red paint

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — In the wiggle of a nose, a man covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts, with red paint.

Police say witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, which was erected in 2005.

The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery, as Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom, sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.

An officer in the area spotted a man fitting the description of the vandal. After a brief chase, the man was arrested.

He faces charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He was held on $500 bail. The motive for the vandalism is unclear.

The statue has been cleaned.