Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
Posted at 5:32 AM, Jun 23, 2021
President Joe Biden is announcing an effort to stem a rising national tide of violent crime as administration officials brace for what could be a turbulent summer.

They're focusing on attacking gun violence, funding cities that need police and offering community support.

In Biden's speech Wednesday, he will announce a “zero tolerance” policy that gives no leeway to gun dealers who fail to comply with federal law — their license to sell will be revoked on the first offense.

The Justice Department is launching strike forces in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to help take down illegal gun traffickers.

