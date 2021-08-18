Watch
NewsNational

Biden commits to getting all Americans out of Afghanistan

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program. U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joe Biden
Posted at 7:45 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 19:48:32-04

President Joe Biden said he is willing to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American who wants to leave the country is evacuated.

"Americans should understand that we're gonna try to get it done before Aug. 31st," Biden said in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

The president previously set an Aug. 31 deadline to end the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan.

But when pressed on whether Americans would be left behind, Biden told Stephanopoulos that he would be willing to stay beyond the deadline if more Americans needed to be evacuated.

Up to 15,000 Americans were reportedly in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover.

In the interview, Biden defended the Afghanistan withdrawal despite the chaotic nature of the past week.

"The idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," Biden said.

Biden added that no one expected the Taliban to take over Afghanistan in a matter of days.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website