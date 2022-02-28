What to expect from Biden's SOTU address Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The president’s State of the Union address is slated for Tuesday.

This will be President Joe Biden's first SOTU address, as he had not been in office long enough last year to deliver an official State of the Union.

During a time of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, President Joe Biden is expected to include remarks on the invasion in his speech.

A former speechwriter for President Bill Clinton, Michael Waldman told the Associated Press, I would bet they’re starting some new drafts right now.”

He added, “two weeks ago the speechwriters probably thought they knew what was in the speech. Vladimir Putin had other ideas.”

Traditionally, State of the Union speeches focus on domestic issues.

But Waldman said this one is a chance for Biden to outline the stakes of the crisis in Ukraine, especially as Americans remain wary of becoming involved in foreign conflicts and worry that economic ripple effects could drive up gas prices.

This is a really important opportunity for the president to talk about Russia’s appalling attack and to put it in the context of why it matters,” Waldman said.

Biden will likely describe what the U.S. is doing to interfere with Russia’s takeover of Ukraine.

Other topics expected in Biden’s address include the latest CDC guidance on masks and the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown for Supreme Court Justice.

Masks will be optional for members of Congress and others attending the address.

People attending must submit a negative PCR test result a day prior to the event.

The Capitol's attending physician, Brian P. Monahan announced Sunday that wearing a mask "is now an individual choice option."

The governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican Party's response to Biden's speech.

The SOTU address is slated for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1.