Biden officially extends pause of student loan payments

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration is extending the pause of federal student loan repayments.

Biden says while the economy is recovering from the pandemic, people still need help.

"If loan payments were to resume on schedule in May, analysis of recent data from the Federal Reserve suggests that millions of student loan borrowers would face significant economic hardship, and delinquencies and defaults could threaten Americans’ financial stability," a statement from the president said.

Today, my Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments through August 31st, 2022. pic.twitter.com/xwicA1hCW3 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2022

The pause is being extended through August 31, 2022.

Biden said the Department of Education will be working to improve student loan programs ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline.

"I’m asking all student loan borrowers to work with the Department of Education to prepare for a return to repayment, look into Public Service Loan Forgiveness, and explore other options to lower their payments," Biden said.

The pause in student loan payments was first put into place in March 2020 under former President Donald Trump.