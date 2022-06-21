Brooks Koepka reportedly latest star to join Saudi-backed tour

Brooks Koepka is leaving the PGA Tour and joining the Saudi-backed Liv Golf tour, according to multiple reports.

Koepka, a four-time major champion, is expected to play in his first LIV Golf event on June 30 in Oregon, according to ESPN.

Koepka scolded reporters during the U.S. Open after they repeatedly asked about the Liv tour. He claimed they were putting a "black cloud" over the event by repeatedly asking questions.

"I'm here. I'm here at the U.S. Open. I'm ready to play U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It's one of my favorite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that," Koepka said.

Koepka is joining some of golf's biggest names on the Liv tour. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau left the PGA Tour to join the breakout tour. Koepka's brother, Chase, has also competed on the tour.