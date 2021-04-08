Watch
NewsNational

1 dead, 4 wounded from shooting at Texas business, police say

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
Police
Posted at 5:06 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 18:08:03-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Police confirmed a shooter at a Bryan, Texas, business on Thursday left one person dead and four others in critical condition.

A sixth person was transported from the incident after having an asthma attack.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. local time near Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

"There were a lot of employees inside," Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said, adding that police were asking witnesses for information.

Several hours after the incident, police said a suspect was captured in Grimes County, Texas, which is to the east of Bryan.

This article was written by Joel Leal for KXXV.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website