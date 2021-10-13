Buccaneers to remove former coach Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor

TAMPA, Fla. (WPTV) — Tampa Bay is breaking up with Jon Gruden -- again.

The team announced Tuesday that it is removing the former Buccaneers head coach from its Ring of Honor, one day after his resignation as Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years," a team statement read. "While we acknowledge Jon Gruden's contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."

Jason Behnken/AP Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden's name is uncovered after being inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during halftime of a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Gruden resigned Monday in the wake of several articles detailing his use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms in emails dating back to 2010.

The emails were discovered during an NFL investigation into workplace misconduct involving the Washington Football Team.

According to the New York Times, the emails were sent to Bruce Allen, Washington's former team president. He was fired by the organization in December 2019.

Gruden was in his second stint with the Raiders after signing a 10-year, $100 million contract in 2018 and helping the team transition from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Chris O'Meara/AP New Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden smiles as he answers a question after being introduced to the media Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. Gruden came to Tampa Bay from the Oakland Raiders for a series of draft picks and cash considerations.

He was traded from the Raiders to the Buccaneers after the 2001 season and led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl to cap the 2002 season. But Gruden was fired by the franchise after the 2008 season and a 57-55 record through seven years with his hometown team.

Gruden was a 2017 Buccaneers Ring of Honor inductee.

This story was originally reported by Peter Burke on wptv.com.

