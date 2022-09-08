California sheriff's deputy arrested for allegedly killing 2 people inside their home

DUBLIN, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in California has arrested one of their own for allegedly killing a married couple inside a Dublin home early Wednesday morning.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 12:45 a.m. about a reported shooting inside a residence.

When law enforcement agencies got to the home, they found a 58-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman dead, the department said in a press release.

They have not released the name of the victims.

According to The Mercury News, six people were inside the house at the time of the murders, including a child and a relative from out of town who called 911.

The sheriff's office said witnesses identified the suspect as Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Devin Williams.

According to ABC NEWS, Williams was off-duty when he allegedly committed the murders.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the 24-year-old suspect called police nearly 12 hours after the shooting, saying he wanted to surrender.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Williams was taken into custody in Coalinga just before noon.

Law enforcement officials are unsure of Williams' motive for the murders but said he had no history of mental illness.

"In the last several months of his life, some significant events happened that led up to this moment. A lot of those events went undiscovered and disclosed. And we're going to be looking into that." Alameda County Lt. Ray Kelly told ABC affiliate KGO-TV.