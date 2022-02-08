California to lift mask mandate for vaccinated individuals

California will soon no longer require vaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state's indoor mask requirement will expire on Feb. 15.

However, he said unvaccinated people will still need to wear a mask indoors. It's unclear how the requirement would be enforced.

Newsom noted two reasons for lifting the indoor mask mandate for the vaccinated: COVID-19 cases dropping by 65% since the state's omicron peak and hospitalization numbers stabilizing.

Masks will still be required in schools, health care facilities and on public transportation, according to the California Department of Public Health.

"The state is continuing to work with education, public health and community leaders to update masking requirements at schools to adapt to changing conditions and ensure the safety of kids, teachers, and staff," the health department said in a statement on its website.

Four other states, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon, announced they would soon be ending mask mandates in schools.