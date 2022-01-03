California twins born in different years

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo and his twin sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, have different birthdays.

According to KNTV, Alfredo was born at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. The NBC affiliate reports that Aylin was born 15 minutes later, right at midnight.

"It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," the twins' mother said in a statement. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Alfredo was the bigger of the two babies. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, the hospital said. Aylin came into the world at 5 pounds, 14 ounces, according to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas.

At midnight, Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area's first baby of 2022! Her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm Friday, Dec. 31, meaning their birthday falls on a different day, month and year— a 1 in 2 million chance! pic.twitter.com/Lm5hkOpNBo — Natividad (@NMCInspires) January 2, 2022

The chances of twins being born on a different day, month and year are 1 and 2 million, the hospital said.