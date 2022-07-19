Capitol Police: 16 members of Congress arrested at abortion protest

Capitol Police arrested 16 members of Congress on Tuesday as protests over abortion rights were held at the Capitol. They were among 34 people arrested for "Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding," the Capitol Police said.

While the Capitol Police did not immediately identify the members arrested, Axios reported that all 16 members were Democrats.

The lawmakers include: AOC

Carolyn Maloney

Cori Bush

Ayanna Pressley

Madeleine Dean

Nydia Velazquez

Barbara Lee

Jackie Speier

Katherine Clark

Sara Jacobs

Rashida Tlaib

Andy Levin

Alma Adams

Bonnie Watson Coleman

Veronica Escobar

Ilhan Omar

The protest came as the House is expected to vote on codifying same-sex and interracial marriage and contraception rights nationwide.

The legislation is a preemptive attempt to solidify gay and interracial marriage and contraception rights nationwide. House Democrats say that the Supreme Court could reverse same-sex and interracial marriage and contraception rights at the national level the same way it overturned Roe v. Wade, which leaves the question of legal abortions to the states.