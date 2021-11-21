Car drives through crowd during holiday parade in Wisconsin, reports say

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Police are responding to a mass casualty event after a car drove through a crowd during the Waukesha Holiday parade Sunday evening.

A video provided to Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee shows a car driving through a busy section of the parade and hitting at least half a dozen people. The car continued to drive through the parade before the video ended.

It is unclear how many were hurt or if the driver was taken into custody. There is a large police presence on the scene.

The incident was live-streamed.

Eyewitnesses also told TMJ4 the driver of the car fired shots out of the window while they sped through the parade.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

BREAKING: There are reports of a mass causality event in Waukesha. Looks like a red SUV drove through a crowd during the Waukesha Holiday Parade earlier today. This is video of the event that was live streamed on the city's Facebook page. We have crews en route to the scene @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/illpWWMk1Z — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) November 21, 2021

This story was originally published by Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.