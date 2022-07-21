A police officer in Massachusetts is credited with helping to save a choking baby after parents rushed inside a local police station desperate for help.

As WCVB in Boston reported, the baby's parents bolted inside of the Framingham police station just before 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, desperate to save their baby, who appeared to be choking. They ran upon Officer Ryan Porter, who happens to serve as a CPR instructor for the police department.

After multiple firm pats to the back, referred to as "back blows," meant to unblock the small infant's airways, the obstruction was cleared and was followed by intense relief for the parents and the officer.

The Framingham Police Department shared the security camera footage of the incident on Facebook, writing, "This happy outcome is a credit to the fast actions of the parents and Officer Porter. Well done!"

In another post the baby was identified as "baby Ravi" and the parents brought their child back into the station to thank the officers and reunite them for some photos.

"He was delighted to see that baby Ravi is doing well (and that Mom and Dad are too!)," the department wrote of Officer Porter's reaction.