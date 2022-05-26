Watch
NewsNational

CDC issues travel alert amid spread of monkeypox

Europe Monkeypox
AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Europe Monkeypox
Posted at 12:06 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 12:06:30-04

With cases of monkeypox reported in multiple countries, including the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory for the disease.

The Level 2 alert issued for over a dozen nations encourages travelers to take additional precautions to avoid cases.

The CDC recommends avoiding:

  • Close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions
  • Contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes)
  • Eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders)
  • Contact with contaminated materials used by sick people (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings) or that came into contact with infected animals.

The CDC said the risk of monkeypox to the public is low but you should avoid contact with others if you develop an unexplained skin rash.

The CDC said monkeypox cases have been reported in the following countries:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • England
  • France
  • Germany
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Portugal
  • Scotland
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • United States

Typical symptoms of monkeypox include a rash, fever, malaise, headache and muscle aches.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website