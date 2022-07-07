Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, telling the former Minneapolis police officer that what he did was “simply wrong” and “offensive.”

Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sharply criticized Chauvin for his actions on May 25, 2020, when he pinned Floyd to the pavement outside a Minneapolis corner store for more than 9 minutes as he lay dying.

Even so, Magnuson’s sentence was at the low end of the 20 to 25 years called for in a plea agreement in which he will serve the federal sentence at the same time he serves his 22 1/2-year sentence on state charges of murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin started serving that sentence last year, but is appealing the conviction.

Floyd's death set off a wave of "Black Lives Matter" protests across the country that called for police reform.