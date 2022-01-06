Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day after no agreement over COVID safety protocols

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders are canceling classes for the second straight day after failing to reach an agreement with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols.

Classes are again canceled Thursday, affecting roughly 350,000 students.

The Chicago Teachers Union sought to revert to remote instruction during the latest surge of infections and while both sides hammer out a deal.

But leaders in the nation’s third-largest school district say remote learning had a devastating toll on a child's development. They contend schools can safely remain open.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked the union to return to the bargaining table Thursday morning.

School officials previously said buildings would remain open for administrators and staff and essential services like meals for students.