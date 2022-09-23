'Chicagohenge' marks fall equinox with spectacular view from street

CHICAGO — A spectacular view of the sun can be seen twice a year in downtown Chicago.

The phenomenon, which is called "Chicagohenge," is when the rising and setting sun lines up perfectly with the Windy City's east-west street grid between Sept. 21 and Sept. 23, WLS-TV and NPR reported.

Chicagoans were treated to the unique spectacle downtown to mark the fall equinox, the news outlets reported.

Experts say the term "Chicagohenge" is coined after Stonehenge, the iconic stone structure in England that was built 4,000 years ago, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The next time you can take in the view will be in March 2023 during the spring equinox.