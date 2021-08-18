Chief in charge of intel before Capitol riot returns to post

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yogananda Pittman, who was the top Capitol Police intelligence official when thousands of pro-Trump rioters descended in January and who served as the agency's acting chief, is back in charge of intelligence.

Officials are preparing for what's expected to be a massive rally at the Capitol next month to support those who took part in January's insurrection.

Pittman was elevated to acting chief after then-Chief Steven Sund was forced to resign in the aftermath of the deadly insurrection.

She was passed over last month for the role of permanent chief.

According to the Associated Press, J. Thomas Manger, the former chief of the police departments in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, was chosen by the Capitol Police Board, which oversees the force.

Pittman has been put back in charge as assistant chief of the agency's intelligence operations.

She will also supervise officers who protect top congressional leaders, the AP reported.