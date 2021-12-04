Watch
Chris Cuomo reportedly fired from CNN

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending the anchor indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Cuomo
Posted at 5:51 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 17:56:17-05

Chris Cuomo has reportedly been fired from CNN.

The announcement came four days after the network suspended the anchor.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement according to the New York Times and the Washington Post. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Cuomo's firing comes after the network suspended the anchor on Tuesday after a report from the New York Attorney General's investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was released.

The report shows that Chris advised Andrew and reached out to his "sources" about the women accusing his brother of sexual misconduct.

