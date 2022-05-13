Coast Guard rescues 38 suspected migrants from capsized boat

A boat carrying dozens of suspected migrants capsized off the coast of Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported 11 fatalities and 38 survivors. Of the 38 survivors, 36 are Haitian nationals while two are from the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft spotted the doomed vessel miles from an uninhabited Puerto Rico island Thursday morning.

The Coast Guard treated the passengers at Air Station Borinquen.

"Our hope and prayers are with the survivors and those still missing,” said Rear Admiral Brendan C. McPherson. “Our highest priority is saving lives and that is what my crews will exhaust themselves doing. We are searching for survivors with all available assets, including helicopters, airplanes, and rescue boats from the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Response partners.

“We are coordinating with shoreside responders to evacuate anyone who needs medical care ashore. The sea is dangerous. These ventures are dangerous."