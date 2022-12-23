Watch Now
Convicted French serial killer Charles Sobhraj released from Nepal prison

Niranjan Shrestha/AP
Nepalese police escort Charles Sobhraj, in brown cap, to the immigration office, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj has been released from prison in Nepal after serving most of his sentence. Sobhraj was driven out of Central Jail in Kathmandu to the Department of Immigration under heavy guard Friday after the Supreme Court ordered him to be released because of poor health and good behavior. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 14:28:50-05

Convicted French serial killer Charles Sobhraj has been released from a Nepal prison after serving most of his sentence.

Dubbed "The Serpent" because he used disguises and was a known escape artist, Charles Sobhraj was freed after the country's Supreme Court ordered his release because of his age and poor health, according to several media reports.

According to the Associated Press, Sobhraj was escorted by police to the immigration office in Kathmandu, Nepal. From there, he'll be deported soon back to France, CNN reported.

The 78-year-old had been serving two life sentences for the murders of American and Canadian backpackers in 1975, CNN reported.

According to the Associated Press, it's believed he killed more than 20 western backpackers throughout Asia during the 1970s.

CNN and Reuters reported that he was convicted for murdering Canadian tourist Laurent Carrière and American American backpacker Connie Jo Bronzich.

