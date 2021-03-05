California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other outdoor sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1.

The new rules announced Friday were part of an update to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy."

They were also announced to coincide with baseball's opening day.

The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, and Oakland Athletics all have home games scheduled for April 1.

California divides its counties into four color-coded tiers based on the spread of the coronavirus.

Attendance limits are based on what tier a county is in.

In a statement, California Attractions and Parks Association Executive Director Erin Guerrero said they appreciated Gov. Newsom's administration's "willingness to work with the state's theme parks" on making it possible for parks to reopen "responsibly," The Associated Press reported.

Theme parks can open at 15% capacity in the tier that's the second-highest risk level and only people who live in California can buy tickets.